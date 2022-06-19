Iowa crash kills two Gretna teens, injures three from Omaha

PERCIVAL, Iowa (KMTV) — Iowa State Patrol (ISP) is investigating a fatal crash that killed a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl from Gretna and injured three others from Omaha.

The crash happened near Percival according to our partners at the Omaha World-Herald.

According to a crash report, on Saturday at around 7:40 p.m. a 2021 Dodge Charger and a 2020 Jeep Wrangler were traveling on I29 North when the Dodge Charger lost control and collided with the Jeep.

Both vehicles entered the ditch and rolled. The Dodge Charger landed on its roof in the ditch. The Jeep came to a rest upright in a field.

All occupants of the Jeep were ejected or partially ejected according to the crash report.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was identified as 26-year-old Rodelio Martinez of Columbus. Martinez had no reported injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as 20-year-old Garrett Grossman of Omaha. Grossman, 18-year-old Hannah Devitt and a 15-year-old girl were all transported to UNMC.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor according to ISP.

The crash is still under investigation.

