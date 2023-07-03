Iowa DNR encourages safety measures after 5 injured in boat motor explosion at Lake Rathbun

MORAVIA, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said in a news release that a mechanical malfunction likely led to a boat motor explosion, which injured five at Lake Rathbun in central Iowa on Sunday.

Here's what DNR said in its release:

The boat engine exploded during start-up at the Buck Creek Arm of Lake Rathbun around 3:00 PM on Sunday. One adult female received moderate to severe burns and was evacuated by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospital. An adult male and three juveniles were taken to Mercy One in Centerville by ambulance for minor burn-related wounds.

During this busy holiday weekend, the DNR encourages boaters to keep safety in mind by wearing life jackets, designating a sober operator, and having a fire extinguisher on board.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.