Iowa family uses pandemic homeschooling as opportunity for teaching social justice

HASTINGS, Iowa (KMTV) - Tina Bakehouse is Anderson Bakehouse's mom and she is playing a part in her son's education by connecting the past with the present.

For the Bakehouses, the practice of social studies has never been more important.

"I showed him a clip of Trevor Noah who actually talks about the system and Black people and what they feel and how can they be part of this system that isn't for them and that's what the Black lives movement is all about," Tina said.

During the pandemic, Tina and Anderson's grandmother Nancy decided to take on the role of educators.

"My husband and I and his grandparents decided it's really important to have those really hard conversations because sometimes teacher's hands are tied behind their back. They want their students to feel safe and they want to do what's right but it's a challenge," Tina said.

Kael Sagheer and Halley Taylor are both diversity educators in Omaha. Both say to think of the classroom as a starting point and bring those lessons in the home.

"Nurturing that curiosity, establishing that ability to have conversations, because if you can have a conversation about this, your kid is going to have a conversation with you about anything," Sagheer said.

Taylor says there are plenty of resources parents can use to talk about social justice.

"There's literature out for — even board books for babies now — that have anti-racist baby themes. The earlier the conversations begin, the better we all are at making those connections," Taylor said.

It's changing the world one conversation, one lesson, and one child at a time.

"Everybody is different, but they're all humans and I think they should get treated right," Anderson said.