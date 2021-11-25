Watch
Iowa farmer Muhlbauer ends US Senate campaign

Posted at 12:24 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 13:24:01-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Western Iowa farmer and former Crawford County supervisor Dave Muhlbauer is ending his campaign for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Chuck Grassley.

Muhlbauer announced Tuesday he would no longer seek the Democratic nomination for Senate. In his announcement, Muhlbauer noted the recent death of a nephew and the "devastating effect" on his family. Muhlbauer began his campaign in May.

Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, retired Navy Adm. Mike Franken, Minden City Council member Glenn Hurst and former state Rep. Bob Krause of Burlington are still seeking the Democratic nomination. Grassley is running for an eighth U.S. Senate term. State Sen. Jim Carlin also is seeking the Republican nomination.

