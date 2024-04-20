Iowa governor signs bill that allows school employees to be armed

DES MOINES, Iowa (KMTV) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed more than 40 bills into law on Friday.

That includes HF 2586, which allows for armed security guards and teachers in some Iowa schools.

Districts with 8,000 or more students are required to have at least one private school security officer or school resource officer at schools that are regularly attended by grades 9-12. If a district has less than 8,000 students, it is encouraged but not required.

School employees with permits are also eligible to carry a weapon.

Every armed staff member will be required to take yearly live scenario training plus a quarterly firearm safety training course administered by the department of public safety.

In addition to the situational and safety training, armed employees will also be required to take a course on qualified immunity — and in the event that the professional permitted employee needs to use their firearm, the bill says the school and district will also be protected.

The identities of permit-holding staff are not subject to public disclosure.

The bill went into effect immediately upon Reynolds' signature into law.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.