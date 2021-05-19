Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Iowa governor signs charter school expansion into law

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a press conference in Des Moines.
Kim Reynolds
Posted at 2:52 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 15:52:23-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a measure that expands Iowa’s charter school rules, allowing groups to set up such schools by applying directly to the state and bypassing local school boards.

Reynolds said Wednesday that she called for the change after disagreeing with some public school districts during the coronavirus pandemic over whether children should be required to be in classrooms as the virus continued to spread or wear masks. Reynolds said she heard from parents who wanted more choices than offered by traditional public schools.

Opponents of the bill said it will shift tax dollars away from public schools to charter schools that have less oversight, accountability and transparency.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018