Iowa governor swipes at Biden leadership in GOP rebuttal

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
File
Posted at 10:39 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 11:39:19-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, delivering the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday, painted the picture of a country in the grip of several crises.

Reynolds depicted Biden’s year in office as having "sent us back in time to the late ’70s and early ’80s, when runaway inflation was hammering families, a violent crime wave was crashing on our cities, and the Soviet army was trying to redraw the world map.”

Reynolds' critique of Biden for the Russian invasion of Ukraine signaled the party’s commitment to casting Biden and Democrats as weak world leaders.

