Iowa gubernatorial candidate, Ras Smith campaigns in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Democratic State Representative Ras Smith is running for Iowa governor and he's hoping to win over Council Bluffs voters.

Friday afternoon, Pottawattamie County Democrats welcomed Smith in a meet-and-greet at Em & Liv's Hard Bean Coffee. If elected governor, Smith said he will prioritize education, moving folks up the economic ladder and creating climate-resilient infrastructure and agriculture.

"Iowa is the place where I'm proud to raise my daughters, it's a place that also taught me what community is. It’s shown that we're all more than one thing, so we're not defined by our jobs. But we're defined by what we're working towards. That's Iowa to me. When I hear the Governor telling folks they don't belong here, they are somebody else's problem, that is not in line with Iowa values,” said Smith.

If elected, Smith would be Iowa's first African-American governor.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

