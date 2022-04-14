Iowa law enforcement officials service guests at Texas Roadhouse to benefit Special Olympics

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA. (KMTV) — Local law enforcement served in a different capacity Wednesday. They took orders at Texas Roadhouse locations across Iowa.

The officials' tips went to help Special Olympics Iowa and athletes with disabilities.

Anyone who ate lunch at one of the Texas Roadhouse locations got a free meal but could leave a donation to help the organization.

The meal included a pulled pork sandwich, side dish, fresh-baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter and pop or tea.

3 News Now checked out the Council Bluffs location to see how serving the community can be a tasty endeavor.

"We're just very thankful for the partnership to have 100% of the proceeds. All the tips go to opportunities for our athletes all around whether it's $5 to go for a couple medals around their neck or a big donation to host an area event or big games just to provide opportunities for our athletes," said Landon Marshall and Dallas Hinkhouse.

Texas Roadhouse is a long-term partner with the Special Olympics Iowa by providing food and events for the athletes.

