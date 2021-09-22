Watch
Iowa leader of virus response leaving public health agency

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, Iowa Department of Public Health medical director and state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati speaks during a news conference in Johnston, Iowa. Pedati, who was a visible adviser to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, will quit her job next month, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 12:48 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 13:49:07-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Public Health medical director and state epidemiologist is leaving the job next month. The agency announced Wednesday that Dr. Caitlin Pedati, a pediatrician, will “pursue new opportunities."

Pedati has been in the job since 2018 and was a visible adviser to Gov. Kim Reynolds in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic last year, appearing in numerous news conferences.

Pedati has not been a visible presence recently as the state has experienced a surge in cases involving the delta variant.

The agency says it plans to quickly fill the position.

