Iowa Legislature ends session known for big tax cuts

Posted at 10:39 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 11:39:37-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers ended their legislative session, about five weeks behind schedule because of a dispute over education spending.

The Senate and House adjourned early Wednesday without reaching agreement on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to divert $55 million from public schools toward taxpayer-funded scholarships for up to 10,000 students to attend private schools.

Since convening in January, Republicans who hold large majorities in each chamber did work with the governor to pass significant legislation.

That includes big tax cuts, a plan to allow grocers to opt out of bottle recycling, cut to unemployment benefits and a bill that prohibits transgender females from participating in girls high school sports and women’s college athletics.

