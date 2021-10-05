Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Iowa Legislature meets to consider redistricting maps

items.[0].image.alt
Matthew Putney/AP
Iowa Republicans are moving swiftly to sharply limit early voting in the state, months after a general election overseen by a Republican secretary of state that saw record turnout and overwhelming victories by GOP candidates.
Iowa Condition of the State
Posted at 10:17 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 11:17:53-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers will return for a special session to vote on maps that redraw congressional and legislative districts.

The once-a-decade exercise rebalances the districts to coincide with population shifts, which in Iowa were generally away from rural areas to larger cities.

The Legislature must consider maps released Sept. 16 by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency. The LSA is responsible for following detailed guidelines to ensure population balance among the congressional and legislative districts and to prevent political influence in the initial drafting of changes. The Legislature may only accept or reject the first two sets of maps without amendment.

A third set of maps may be amended. Given the Republican majority in the Legislature, the GOP would control that process.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018