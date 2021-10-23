Iowa man killed after getting out of car that had just hit a deer

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 69-year-old man is dead after getting out of a vehicle to check damage to a car that had just hit a deer.

The Iowa State Patrol says Steven Kohli of Iowa City was on the side of the road Friday evening checking damages to the car when the driver of another car hit him.

The Des Moines Register reports both cars were traveling south on Interstate 35 near New Virginia, Iowa. No other injuries were reported.

