Iowa man sentenced for 2003 abduction, assault of teens

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to more than 33 years in federal prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting two Omaha, Nebraska, teenagers nearly 20 years ago.

Federal prosecutors in Iowa say 43-year-old Myron Lee Brandon, of Pacific Junction, was sentenced Wednesday to 405 months in prison after being found guilty in October of two counts of kidnapping and two counts of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Prosecutors say Brandon met the then-14- and 15-year-old girls in downtown Omaha in 2003. He then drove them to a rural road outside Pacific Junction, where he held them at knifepoint, bound them with rope, sexually assaulted them and burned them with a cigarette before they escaped.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.