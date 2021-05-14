Iowa man thanks nurses in a unique way

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KMTV) — An Iowa man who has been battling cancer released dozens of white doves to thank hospital staff.

On Thursday, Russ Guthridge released 50 doves at St. Luke's Hospital.

He wanted to thank the nurses that helped him through three weeks of chemo-therapy. Guthridge said the treatments were difficult, but his nurses made it bearable.

One nurse said she has never seen a 'thank you' like this before and called it 'Way above and beyond.'

"Nurses were super. I couldn't ask for anything better. They made life bearable," said Guthridge.

Guthridge actually raises doves for a living and brought them to the hospital from his home.

