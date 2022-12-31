Iowa man who started popular holiday light display passes away on Christmas; family vows to continue tradition

RED OAK, Iowa (KMTV) — Baird's Christmas Lights in Red Oak, Iowa have brightened the holidays for many families in southwest Iowa for generations. Over the last 50 years, it's become a tradition for families to pay a visit to the extensive display that was lovingly curated by Jack Baird.

On Christmas Day, Jack passed away, but his son Chris says the family will continue the holiday lights tradition.

3 News Now photojournalist Wade Lux visited Baird's to learn more.

If you'd like to visit Baird's Christmas Lights, the display is located at 1233 E Ave, Red Oak, Iowa.

Visit Baird's Facebook page here: Facebook.com/BairdsChristmasLights

