Iowa, Nebraska get millions in EPA water improvement funds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is getting $110.7 million and Nebraska $63.4 million from the federal government to upgrade water systems and improve water quality.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced the new funding Thursday as part of $7.4 billion in new funding sent throughout the country.

The allocation for next year is the first of five years of payments totaling nearly $44 billion.

The EPA funding comes through a $1 trillion infrastructure bill approved by Congress and signed into law last month by President Joe Biden.

