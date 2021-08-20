Iowa officer-involved shooting ends in arrest in Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — An officer-involved shooting in Council Bluffs led to the arrest of a suspect in Midtown Omaha and later hospitalized.

An incident first occurred on 27th Street and Avenue G in Council Bluffs during which an officer eventually fired their gun.

The suspect then got in a vehicle and fled to Omaha, eventually ending up around Poppleton St. and Park Avenue in Midtown, where the suspect was arrested.

“From a law enforcement officer who tried stopping it...it was short-lived, that pursuit, but that was just prior to taking the suspect into custody,” said Chuck Casey with the Omaha Police Department.

The suspect is currently in the hospital with unknown injuries.

Council Bluffs Police mentioned there may have been at least one more person arrested, but we’re still waiting to hear back on more information on exactly what happened in Iowa.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.