Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Iowa police: Blood-covered teen said he killed his parents

items.[0].image.alt
FILE
Omaha Police announced an arrest in several recent lewd conduct investigations in south Omaha.
handcuffs
Posted at 2:06 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 15:06:12-04

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids police have arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of slashing his parents to death after finding the blood-covered teen sitting outside the family home early Thursday morning.

Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. Thursday about a suspicious person at the home, and when officers arrived they found 17-year-old Ethan Alexander Orton outside. He was covered in blood, and he told officers he had killed his mother and father. Police then found the bodies of 42-year-old Casey Orton and 41-year-old Misty Scott Slade inside. The teen reportedly told officers he killed his parents to “take charge of his life.”

Police say he faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018