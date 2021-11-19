Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne says Build Back Better bill is a win for Iowa families

WASHINGTON (KMTV) — House Democrats voted to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday. Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne says the legislation will help families by cutting child care costs and lowering prescription drug costs.

Axne says the Build Back Better bill will also deliver the largest middle class tax cuts for families and pointed to how it will cap child care costs at 7% of a family's income. She said the bill will impact most Iowa families.

"The median income in Iowa is just about $68,000 a year and the average yearly cost is about $10,300. With that cap, the average Iowa family will only pay $4,000, meaning we're cutting childcare costs for the average Iowa family by more than 50%,” said Axne.

Axne says the legislation would also allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs and cap out-of-pocket costs for Iowa seniors at $2,000.

The bill goes to the Senate next and will likely face opposition and rewrites before being sent back to the House.

