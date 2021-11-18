Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne unveils her Supply Chain Solutions Agenda

WASHINGTON (KMTV) — On Capitol Hill, Congresswoman Cindy Axne is pushing Congress to make life easier for Iowa's middle-class families and small businesses.

She unveiled the Supply Chain Solutions Agenda, which has four bipartisan bills that would protect agriculture by prohibiting ocean carriers from not picking up U.S. exports, address the driver shortage in trucking and logistics, and establish a nonpartisan commission that identifies the weaknesses in the U.S. supply chain.

"Make sure that we can have our goods exported and I'm going to tell you what, that's incredibly important for Iowa, in particular for our agriculture community, that's issue number one," Axne said. "Secondly, let's move things on the roads once they get here and get them to port quicker too with more drivers. Right now, I have a Bill called the Drive Act to engage those hopeful young drivers between 18 and 21 who right now can't go interstate through an apprentice program."

Her agenda also includes parts of the Build Back Better Agenda, which she says will hopefully be passed out of the House on Friday.

