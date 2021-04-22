Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Iowa sees an increase in people hospitalized with the virus

items.[0].image.alt
Pixabay
File photo of ICU patient.
ICU HOSPITAL BED INTENSIVE CARE
Posted at 12:51 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 13:51:59-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa public health officials are reporting a rise in coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

Iowa Department of Public Health Data shows 235 people remain hospitalized Thursday, up from 219 the day before. Admissions in the last 24 hours surged to 52, an increase from 38 in the previous 24-hour period. State officials reported 531 more confirmed positive cases and six additional deaths.

In Iowa, 29% of the population is fully vaccinated but Gov. Kim Reynolds is voicing concern that vaccine hesitancy is becoming a factor in the ability to stop virus spread and return to normal.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018