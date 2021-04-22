Iowa sees an increase in people hospitalized with the virus

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa public health officials are reporting a rise in coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

Iowa Department of Public Health Data shows 235 people remain hospitalized Thursday, up from 219 the day before. Admissions in the last 24 hours surged to 52, an increase from 38 in the previous 24-hour period. State officials reported 531 more confirmed positive cases and six additional deaths.

In Iowa, 29% of the population is fully vaccinated but Gov. Kim Reynolds is voicing concern that vaccine hesitancy is becoming a factor in the ability to stop virus spread and return to normal.

