Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Iowa State dominates second half, rolls past Texas 30-7

items.[0].image.alt
AP<br/>
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 30-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Texas Iowa St Football
Texas Iowa St Football
Texas Iowa St Football
Texas Iowa St Football
Texas Iowa St Football
Posted at 9:53 AM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 10:53:43-05

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Running back Breece Hall ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns as the Cyclones improved to 6-3, 4-2 Big 12 and earned their third straight win over the Longhorn. Iowa State also became bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive season.

Xavier Hutchinson caught eight passes for Iowa State, totaling 96 yards.

Tight end Charlie Kolar had five catches for 72 yards.

Hutchinson also threw a 49-yard touchdown pass.

Texas (4-5, 2-4) suffered its fourth straight loss, the Longhorns’ worst skid since dropping four in a row in 2010.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018