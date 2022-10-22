Iowa State Patrol investigating crash that killed 17-year-old in Mills County

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (KMTV) — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl from Emerson Iowa.

The crash happened on Friday afternoon in Mills County near the intersection of Noyes Avenue and 290th Street.

Here's what we know from ISP

According to ISP, the vehicle lost control and rolled several times after leaving the roadway.

The 17-year-old driver was reportedly ejected and not allegedly not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and died due to her injuries.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

