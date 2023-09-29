Watch Now
Iowa State Patrol investigating fatal crash involving a pedestrian struck by a semi

Posted at 1:03 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 14:03:32-04

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (KMTV) — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Fremont County on Friday morning.

Here's what we know from ISP:

The driver of a semi-truck, identified as 44-year-old Jeffery Hartley of Glenwood, was leaving a fueling station and traveling east and then turning south onto 211th Ave.

Police then allege Hartley struck and ran over a pedestrian who was walking west across 211th Ave.

The pedestrian, identified as 65-year-old Debora Turbett, was killed during the crash.

