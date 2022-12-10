Iowa State Patrol investigating fatal semi crash in Pottawattamie County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash in Pottawattamie County that killed one man and injured another.

According to ISP, a semi-tractor-trailer lost control on I-80 near mile marker 28 westbound when it entered the median, struck lights and rolled on its side.

Both occupants of the vehicle were reportedly not wearing seat belts, according to police.

The driver was identified as 42-year-old Alain Hernandez Rodriguez and the passenger was identified as 23-year-old Jose Armando Valdez. Both are from Florida.

Rodriguez was killed from injuries sustained in the crash and Valdez was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

