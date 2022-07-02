Iowa State Patrol: One man killed, one injured in crash near Glenwood

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash near Glenwood that killed one man and injured another.

The driver killed was identified as 28-year-old Dane W. Carlson. The passenger was identified as 33-yer-old Steven S. Elliott. Elliott was transported to Bergan Mercy.

Both men are from Plattsmouth.

According to a crash report, the crash took place sometime between the late evening of July 1 & early morning of July 2.

The report further stated that a 2002 BMW was eastbound on 221st street, west of 210th street, when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The BMW continued in a straight line and went off the roadway to the right and into the ditch after rolling several times.

The vehicle was found by a passer-by at approximately 6:03 am on July 2.

Carlson was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

