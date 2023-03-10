Iowa State Patrol: One person killed after crash in rural Iowa

SHELBY COUNTY, Iowa (KMTV) — The Iowa State Patrol has confirmed that a 20-year-old man from Irwin, Iowa has died after a crash on Thursday.

Here's what we know from the police:

According to ISP, a Toyota Camry was traveling north on M47 south of Irwin when it crossed the center lines and entered the southbound lanes where it struck a transport van.

The driver of the Camry was identified as Grant Gaer. He was critically injured from the crash and died on the scene, said police.

The occupants of the transport van were uninjured.

