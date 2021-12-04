Watch
Iowa teens charged with killing teacher remain jailed

AP
This photo provided by the Fairfield (Iowa) Police Department shows Nohema Graber. Two teenagers are being charged as adults in the death of Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School teacher, the Jefferson County Sheriff's office said, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Fairfield (Iowa) Police Department via AP)
Posted at 1:27 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 14:27:04-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher will remain in jail after a judge decided to keep their bail bond at $1 million cash only.

Attorneys for Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16, asked Judge Joel Yates to reduce their bond so they could be released from custody while awaiting trial.

Prosecutors resisted citing the brutal nature of the teacher’s death.

Yates says in a written ruling released Friday that he considered several factors including the nature and circumstances of the offenses charged.

The attorneys for both teens declined to comment on the judge’s decision.

