Iowa to kill 1.5M more hens and turkeys because of bird flu

Posted at 4:06 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 17:06:08-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa agriculture officials say two more bird flu outbreaks in commercial flocks will require the killing of more than 1.5 million hens and turkeys.

They said Tuesday that one of the new outbreaks will lead to the killing of 1.5 million chickens at an egg-laying farm in Guthrie County, about 60 miles west of Des Moines.

The other was at a turkey farm in Hamilton County, about 65 miles north of Des Moines, where 28,000 birds will be killed.

The state veterinarian, Dr. Jeff Kaisand, says it appears the infections are coming from migrating wild birds.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 17 states have had outbreaks in commercial or private outdoor flocks this year.

