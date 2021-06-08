Iowa to pay $5.7 million to settle public university claims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has agreed to pay $5.7 million to settle eight separate discrimination and negligence claims at its public universities.

The Gazette reports those payments include $3.5 million to an Iowa City couple who accused UI Hospitals and Clinics doctors of negligence during the birth of their daughter, leaving the baby with permanent brain damage.

Another $1.8 million will be paid to a Massachusetts sound technician hurt while working a Luke Bryant concert at the University of Northern Iowa in 2018.

The state also agreed to pay a total of $150,000 to three former UI police offers who sued in 2018 accusing the institution and its administrators of age and disability discrimination.

