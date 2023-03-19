Iowa Western Aviation Maintenance Program hosts open house

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Iowa Western Aviation Maintenance Program opened its doors to prospective students, alumni and community members Saturday to show off what a career in aviation maintenance can bring.

In 2022 the program received a $475,000 grant to support the expansion of the school's FAA-Certified Aircraft Technician School and since then the program has seen significant growth, including doubling the number of women training in aviation maintenance. The program is helping support the aviation industry which faces not only a shortage of pilots but also people trained to make sure planes are fit to fly.

“Students get to tear into every single facet of each aircraft,” said Flight Instructor, Eric Ely. “So, they get to learn everything from the wheels to the beacon on the top, so they know how everything works.”

According to a recent report, the aviation industry will experience a shortfall of over 12,000 aviation mechanics by the end of 2023.

