Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Iowa woman accused of defrauding people seeking residency

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu
Damian Dovarganes/AP
File: New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell declared a state of emergency Friday after the city was hit by a cyberattack.
BBB warns of 'synthetic' identity theft that combines information from multiple people
Posted at 12:46 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 13:46:28-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (via AP) — A Des Moines woman is accused of playing a role in a fraud scheme that targeted immigrants.

Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of the 46-year-old woman on suspicion of first-degree theft, conspiracy and ongoing criminal conduct. It wasn’t immediately clear if she has been charged.

Police say an investigation was launched in August when detectives learned that someone in Texas was claiming to be an immigration attorney and taking cash payment while promising to expedite residency and citizenship. The investigation later revealed that a co-conspirator was operating in Des Moines.

The person in Texas was not a real lawyer, and no services were rendered.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018