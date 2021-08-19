Watch
Iowa woman sentenced to 25 years in hate attacks on 2 kids

Polk County Jail via AP
This undated photo provided by the Polk County (Iowa) Jail shows Nicole Marie Poole Franklin. Clive, Iowa police on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, charged Franklin, of Des Moines with attempted murder. She's accused of purposely running down a 14-year-old girl who was walking along a sidewalk in a suburban neighborhood. Police say Franklin told investigators she hit the girl because she is "a Mexican." The girl was seriously hurt but is recovering from her injuries. Franklin is being held in the Polk County Jail.(Polk County Jail via AP)
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A white Iowa woman who said she drove her SUV into two children in 2019 to try to kill them because of their race has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on federal hate crimes charges.

Nicole Poole Franklin had already been sentenced to up to 25 years on attempted murder charges in the Dec. 9, 2019, attacks in Des Moines.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced Poole Franklin on Thursday to 304 months in federal prison, or just over 25 years.

The sentence will run concurrently with the state punishment but ensure she will serve longer, since the federal system does not have parole.

