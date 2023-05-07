Iowans and Nebraskans host rally for coal-free future

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It wasn't just shareholders and smart investments grabbing attention at the CHI Health Center as a group of protesters,also, gathered nearby to speak out against the use of coal.

The protest was organized by the Iowa Environmental Council, The Sierra Club, Great Plains Action Society and Clean Up Mid America Coalition. The groups chose to protest the shareholders meeting because Berkshire Hathaway operates one of the largest fleets of coal plants in the nation, and Berkshire Hathaway has been reported as the fourth highest emission producing electric power producer in the country.

"We need to stop this pollution, we need to stop the greed. No amount of money is ever going to be enough to satisfy their greed."

Berkshire operates two coal units across the river in Council Bluffs and the groups protesting say that Omaha residents have been impacted by their pollution.

