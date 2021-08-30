Iowans helping in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida

DES MOINES, Iowa (KMTV) - A group of Iowans is on the ground in Louisiana to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Josh Murray from the American Red Cross says they expect people to be without power and potentially without homes for days or weeks.

He says a group of 12 Iowans will be in it for the long haul, looking to help any way they can.

“They'll go down, and they'll help with a variety of things from working in shelters to distributing food or relief supplies, to working in warehouses, helping with some mental health aspects or health services aspects as well,” Murray said.

The current group of volunteers will spend a couple of weeks in recovery zones.

