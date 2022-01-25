Iowa's ban on mask mandates will go back into effect after Eight Circuit court ruling

DES MOINES, Iowa. (KMTV) — The United States Court of Appeals Eighth Circuit ruled on Tuesday that the plaintiffs' case against Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds related to the governor's ban on school mask mandates was too broad. The result is that the ban on mask mandates in public schools will go back into effect.

The plaintiffs will need to narrow the scope of their lawsuit, according to court documents, to only include the schools attended by the plaintiffs' children. The case will go back to the district court, which is asked to revise the injunction.

A summary provided by the Clerk of Court for the eighth circuit explained: "...the injunction sweeps too broadly, and the matter is remanded to the district court to enter a tailored injunction that prohibits defendants from preventing or delaying reasonable accommodation and ensures that plaintiffs' schools may provide such reasonable accommodation."

