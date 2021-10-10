Watch
Iowa's GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims

Thomas Beaumont/AP
People gather ahead of an appearance by former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Beaumont)
Trump Rally
Posted at 12:08 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 13:08:08-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Sen. Charles Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds have embraced Donald Trump’s return to Iowa.

They stood by the former president at a rally in Des Moines as he repeated his false claims of voter fraud and a stolen election to a crowd of thousands.

Grassley praised Trump as he introduced him by noting there was “a great crowd honoring a great president of the United States.”

Neither Grassley nor Reynolds made any reference to Trump’s post-presidency, during which he has continued to lie about the results and urge Republicans to conduct “audits” of the vote counts.

Grassley and Reynolds are both seeking reelection next year. It was Trump's first rally in Iowa since his 2020 campaign.

