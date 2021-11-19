Iowa's school mask mandate ban goes to federal court in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In October, a federal judge halted a school mask mandate ban in Iowa that was passed in the spring. This allowed schools to issue mandates as they see fit — specifically to protect disabled students.

Attorneys for the plaintiff, who are seeking for mask mandates to be legal in Iowa schools, argued in court that schools must be allowed to tailor school policy to accommodate students with disabilities and not allowing for mask mandates could deny education for students with disabilities.

The state argued that not allowing a ban on mask mandates throughout Iowa is too broad.

After court was over, the activists flipped the script by saying their children were harmed by wearing a mask.

“Our little girls could not wear a mask, but they were not accommodated,” said Emily Thompson.

Founder and President of Moms for America Kimberly Fletcher says every person is different and should have the right to choose for themselves.

“And it’s never about the mask or a shot — it is about the freedom to choose, the freedom to be able to choose what’s in the best interest of her children,” said Fletcher.

In a statement, the ACLU of Iowa says they simply want to protect students with disabilities and underlying conditions.

“Banning the possibility that schools may require masks in the middle of a pandemic discriminates against these school children with Disabilities," it said.

The Court of Appeals is one step below the US Supreme Court and time will tell if this case reaches the Supreme Court.

