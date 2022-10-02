Iranian Americans in Omaha protest the death of Mahsa Amini on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Iranian police custody has sent shockwaves across Iran and the rest of the world.

Even right here in the heartland, Iranians are speaking out, calling for freedom and equality in their homeland.

“She lived in Iran and she was brutally murdered by the so-called morality police,” said a protester.

The circumstances of her death sparked outrage as local Iranians gathered at the corner of 72nd and Dodge demanding equality.

“We are in an era living that we are trying to recognize women's rights,” said a protester.

Iranians say the morality police are known for enforcing strict Islamic rules. One woman said she dealt with them first hand.

“I just was arrested because my dress was purple. I think it's insane. I mean crazy,” said Sepehr Pashoutani.

Local Iranians say what happened to Amini is just the tip of the iceberg. They say protests in their country for many have been a death sentence.

“I know about 100 people who've been killed in Iran in the protests by live ammunition. They've been beaten to death. It saddens me. It makes me upset that my sisters, my brothers are going through this brutality from the regime,” said a protester.

Iranians refuse to be silent speaking out for those who can't and calling on other nations to take notice.

“Politicians have been talking about it but we want to make sure our voice is heard,”

Protests have been ongoing in Iran since Amini's death on September 17. State television there reports over 40 people have been killed.

