Irish Ambassador the U.S. pays Nebraska a visit; hopes Husker fans attend the Dublin Big Ten game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — March is Irish Heritage Month and Ireland's ambassador to the United States, Daniel Mulhall is helping to kick it off in Nebraska.

He is visiting the state hoping to recruit more Nebraskans to go to the Husker football game in Ireland, in August.

He also held a book signing and reading at the bookworm, for his new book called "Ulysses: A Reader's Odyssey." It offers insight into the classic novel by James Joyce.

"We have developed a more expansive attitude toward our culture and clearly a keener appreciation of James Joyce and his work which is now a focal point of Dublin's Museum of Literature Art, Moli, as we approach the centenary of the publication of Ulysses it is time to have another look at that great Irish European and indeed global novel," said Mulhall.

Mulhall is an avid lecturer of Joyce and William Butler Yeats and his book came out last month.

