Irish American group makes annual meat donation to local food pantries that will feed thousands

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "The Irish came here hungry — we don't want anyone else to experience that," said members of The Ancient Order of Hibernians as the group made its winter meat donation.

The Irish American cultural organization donated just under two tons of protein to four metro area food pantries including New Vision veterans Homeless Shelter, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Stephen Center and Heart Ministry Center.

“I would say that protein is very hard to come by right now, especially with inflation and the prices in the grocery stores,” said Jacqueline Dumas with Heart Ministry Center. “We see them today. Protein is definitely what all human beings need to be able to move forward, so I would say this donation is one of our most important annual donations.”

She says what they received today will feed more than 3,000 families this month. Dumas also says they wouldn't be able to continue feeding families without donations and the need is continuing to grow.

