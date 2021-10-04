Irish Diplomat meets with Omaha leaders ahead of Big 10 game in Dublin

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A key Irish diplomat is meeting with Nebraska officials in Lincoln and Omaha about big news: the Huskers are going to Ireland.

In August 2022, Northwestern will be playing Nebraska at a game in Dublin. Kevin Byrne, the Consul General of Ireland in Chicago, is meeting with Nebraska leaders to promote trade relations.

Byrne says he wants folks in the U.S. to think of Dublin as the "home" of American football in Europe.

"Ireland is known as the land of a hundred thousand welcomes and we can't wait to give those hundred thousand welcomes to the Cornhuskers. I think they are going to see a real energy for the game; one of the things Ireland is pretty proud of, we're pretty proud of our sports fans and I think when our sports fans see the energy of the Cornhuskers, it's going to be really special," Byrne said.

The game next year will take place on Aug. 27, 2022.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.