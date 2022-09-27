Irish nurses visit Project Harmony to learn more about trauma-informed care for assault survivors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A center focused on helping sexual assault survivors in Omaha is helping educate health care providers from other countries.

Two nurses from Ireland were at Project Harmony today to learn about the advanced technology the center uses during forensic medical examinations.

Their goal is to help their country develop a unified response to all sexual assault cases and they say the technology used here could change the way they care for survivors.

“We really want to work from a trauma-informed perspective, so we don't think it's appropriate for police to be taking photos of injuries on our patients. We think it's more appropriate for healthcare practitioners to be taking the photographs. It will speed up the process for our patients so they won't be waiting around for when the crime police are available,” said a visiting nurse.

Tuesday's focus was on a special camera that makes documenting injuries less intrusive for the victim, while also gathering information to be used in court cases.

