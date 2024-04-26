'It does make me feel pretty good:' Not your usual signing day; it's trades signing day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's not your usual signing day. It's a trades signing day giving students a chance to receive free education at Metropolitan Community College and a full-time career through the Sponsorship for Trades program.

Lozier is one of the companies participating and over 30% of Lozier's skilled trade technicians are from the Sponsorship for Trades program.

Harvey Pectol is about to embark on a new journey in his life.

"It does make me feel pretty good. A lot better than most people get to do," Pectol said.

Pectol has an opportunity that most people don't get, getting a free education and a guaranteed full-time job after college graduation.

"I'm just hoping to get to work and do something cool," he said.

This trades program is a partnership between MCC and metro-area companies, like Omaha manufacturer Lozier. So far, the company has seen 13 classes of students enter the Sponsorship Trades program.

One of those students currently in the program and about to finish is Andrew Baber, who works with machine tools and said this program is paving his way to success.

"Some days are better than others. There's dirty work and get to work with my hands and all that. I get to make a lot of cool stuff," Baber said.

It's been over a year since Samuel Ruwe Worshek graduated from the program. He said the program provides an opportunity to apply what you learn in the classroom to real-life without having to worry about any debt.

"It feels amazing. I mean compared to the rest of my friends. I'm very well off in life," Ruwe Worshek said.

For Pectol, it's a chance to get his education make an impact for his future one tool at a time.

"I never really thought I could afford college and I really hate the idea of going into debt, so it worked out," Pectol said.

MCC said over 250 people are involved in the program and hopes that number grows going forward.

