'It gives you an opportunity to connect': TEDxOmaha returns in person; features array of local speakers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — TEDxOmaha returns this weekend, bringing audiences and local speakers together for a day of talks at Creighton University's Heider College of Business.

The theme this year is Currents and Collisions and features speakers from throughout the Omaha community.

From topics like education, art, and behavioral health — there’s something for everyone.

The event is independently organized but is part of the global TED community with the goal of exploring ideas that impact different cultures, minds and environments.

"I think it gives you an opportunity to connect with somebody. And what do they say, 'Brevity is the mother of wit?' In this essence, these are brief moments. They're small talks. You don't have to take a whole class in it. And for that reason, you can get a lot of content and be ignited to follow in it and learn more about it," said Adam Van Osdel, vice chair of TEDxOmaha.

The event runs from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and includes a provided lunch.

