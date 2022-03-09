'It has special meaning for me': Stretch of Gertrude Street to be renamed for Cpl. Daegan Page

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Gertrude Street is like many other quiet neighborhood streets in Sarpy County. It’s also the street the family of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page calls home.

Because Page gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to his country, the county wants to show its appreciation.

“It’s very important to us that we honor him appropriately,” Don Kelly, Sarpy County Board chairman, said.

The board voted Tuesday to rename a five-block stretch of Gertrude, from S. 157th Street to S. 162nd Avenue, in honor of Corporal Page. Kelly said the board wanted a more permanent way for everyone to remember Page’s story and service.

Kelly, an Air Force veteran, says the military community has deep roots in Omaha. Adding that for him, it’s personal.

“I buried a lot of friends over the years,” Kelly said. “It has special meaning for me.”

He said nothing will take away the pain of losing Page, but the street re-dedication will go a long way to making sure his story isn’t forgotten.

“If you honor their memory, that will create a place in their heart that they’ll always cherish and they’ll be thankful for,” Kelly said of Page's family. “You can make them feel better and make them proud that they raised a hero, a true patriot and a great American.”

