'It helps build momentum, makes impact,' hundreds of non-profits in the metro participate in Giving Tuesday

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — "When my son Joshua was born, we had received a prenatal diagnosis of down syndrome," Angela Lewman, executive director of the High Hopes Foundation said. "When he was born at five days old, he had a bowel perforation and went septic after having emergency surgery."

The High Hopes Foundation is one of hundreds of non-profits across the metro that participated in Giving Tuesday. It's a global day of giving. It falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

Lewman's world was changed in an instant when she found out her son's diagnosis.

The problem she faced years later, childcare, and trying to get the proper care for her son.

"I realized that our struggle wasn't ours alone. Others had similar experiences in trying to find childcare in the Sarpy County area," Lewman said.

High Hopes Childcare opened in January 2022. They currently have 39 students and serve kids with and without special needs.

From a sensory room to an on-site CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant), the center also partners with different therapy organizations in the metro.

SHARE Omaha runs Giving Tuesday in the metro and supports local non-profits like High Hopes Foundation.

"Even the littlest bit helps," Teresa Mardesen, SHARE Omaha's executive director said. "It helps build the momentum, makes impact."

Lumen hopes days like these can make a difference to families and children with special needs.

"People should care about this because we are all one accident away from having special needs ourselves, right. A disability is something that can impact anyone at any point in time," she said.

If you missed Giving Tuesday and still want to find non-profits and donate, head to SHARE Omaha's website.

