'It just keeps growing': Afro Fest held at Stinson Park on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Stinson Park was filled with all things African on Saturday for this year's Afro Fest.

Several vendors offered African apparel, accessories and other handmade items.

There were also plenty of African food choices for your appetite along with art pieces and even dancing in front of the Rising Star Stage.

Organizers say Afro Fest is one of the largest celebrations of African culture in the Midwest. They also said that people come from all over the region and beyond to check it out.

“We notice that we have people coming from Dallas, Minneapolis, New York, Washington DC, Des Moines, Iowa (and) Kansas City. So it just keeps growing every single day and we're very grateful,” said Joubel Teko.

There was also an education area for guests looking to learn more about African culture.

