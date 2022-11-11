'It makes us feel needed and appreciated': Hy-Vee honors Omaha area veterans with free breakfast

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With a hearty meal, Ed Kovitch looked back on his more than 30-year career in the United States Air Force.

"I got to see a lot," he said. "I got to be all over the world several times."

On this Veterans Day, Kovitch was glad to take part in Hy-Vee’s annual Veterans Day breakfast. He and other veterans in the community were treated to a free meal.

Andrew Yochum, the store manager at the Applewood Hy-Vee said Veterans Day is his favorite day of the year. "I get to talk to some fantastic men and women that served our country," he said. "It's just a great experience and we love having them here every year."

Yochum and his crew went the extra mile to put smiles on the faces of those who’ve given so much.

"Folks that would normally have the day off are here helping because they want to be part of it," he said.

It’s extra special for staff member Lisa Poyser, whose son is in the Marines.

"It helps a lot, you know, just seeing what they go through and listening to some of their stories."

She said having her gone away on deployments is scary, but serving other veterans helps her cope.

Kovitch echoed the struggles facing military families on a daily basis.

"It’s hard having a family and being in the military," he said. "You grow together, you learn together and you get to appreciate what you have."

The appreciation was shown to veterans in many different ways, be it a free meal or pictures made by area kids. It’s something they’re just as thankful to receive.

"They've always really honored the veterans and it makes us feel needed and appreciated," added Kovitch.

The Applewood Hy-Vee cooked enough food to serve about 600 meals to veterans. All Hy-Vee locations participated in the annual breakfast.

